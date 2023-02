Heinz regalará barco a hombre sobreviviente de naufragio con salsa de tomate como única comida por 24 días

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - FEBRUARY 15: Bottles of H.J. Heinz Co. Tomato Ketchup on February 15, 2013 in London, England. Billionaire investor Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway is is teaming up with the Brazilian investment group 3G Capital to buy H.J. Heinz Co. for 23.3 billion USD. (Photo Illustration by Oli Scarff/Getty Images)