Carlos Velázquez presenta su libro “La Historia del Mariachi”: Un legado musical para las nuevas generaciones

Por José Zabala, creador de contenido

Nueva York – En un emotivo momento cultural, el reconocido autor Carlos Velázquez presentó su más reciente obra “La Historia del Mariachi”, ahora disponible en inglés, durante una entrevista especial en el espacio La Comunidad y Su Futuro. Este libro, ya publicado anteriormente en español, busca conectar con la segunda y tercera generación de hispanos de origen mexicano en Estados Unidos, preservando la riqueza de este género musical emblemático.

“Necesitamos escribir la historia para poder contarla una y otra vez,” expresó Velázquez. “El mariachi representa el alma del pueblo mexicano. Nace en Jalisco, pero se ha extendido a lo largo y ancho de México, Latinoamérica y el mundo. No hay un rincón donde nuestras abuelas o madres no nos hayan arrullado con música mexicana.”

El autor explicó que los números demuestran que el mariachi es el grupo musical de origen hispano más escuchado a nivel universal. “Es un legado que vive en cada celebración, en cada cumpleaños donde suenan las mañanitas, en cada presentación con el tradicional sombrero y traje que identifican al mariachi. Es cultura viva”.

¿Corre peligro el mariachi de desaparecer entre las nuevas generaciones?

Carlos Velázquez lo niega rotundamente. “Al contrario, el mariachi se ha incorporado en todos los géneros musicales actuales. Está presente de forma natural en la vida de nuestra comunidad y se reinventa con nuevos artistas, nuevas fusiones y nuevas expresiones culturales”.

Sobre el contenido del libro, Velázquez explicó que es una obra con base histórica y académica, pero al mismo tiempo ilustrada con ejemplos de los exponentes más destacados del mariachi. “Incluimos a grupos como el Mariachi Vargas, figuras icónicas como Javier Solís y también a artistas contemporáneos que han incursionado con mariachis. Además, el libro destaca cómo este género ha sido adoptado por países como El Salvador, Honduras, Colombia y Venezuela”.

En cuanto a la portada del libro, el autor señaló que fue una elección del grupo editorial, buscando reflejar visualmente lo que es el mariachi. “Este género no solo se canta, se vive, se viste. El traje, el sombrero, el porte… todo eso es parte esencial de su identidad”.

Finalmente, Carlos Velázquez hizo un llamado a la comunidad latina, especialmente a los mexicanos y sus descendientes: “Este libro está ahora disponible en inglés porque queremos que nuestras nuevas generaciones no pierdan el contacto con sus raíces. Queremos que se sepa quiénes somos a través de nuestra música. Y sí, estamos impulsando en Nueva York un proyecto cultural para crear una Plaza Garibaldi, donde el mariachi tenga un espacio permanente, las 24 horas”.

“La Historia del Mariachi” ya está disponible en Amazon. Una obra que honra la memoria musical de un pueblo y garantiza su permanencia a través de la lectura, la educación y el orgullo cultural.Carlos Velázquez: Presidente de Group CKV, LLC y Autor Reconocido

Carlos Velázquez es el presidente de Group CKV, LLC. Posee un doctorado (Ph.D.) de Cambridge International University, un certificado en Mercadeo de Harvard University, una maestría en Supervisión e Investigación de New York University y una licenciatura en Educación de The City University of New York.

Su experiencia en el campo de la educación es amplia y reconocida. Ha impartido clases en diversas instituciones académicas, entre ellas: el Regional Community College del Estado de Connecticut, la City University of New York (CUNY) y el New York City Community College.

Además de su labor como educador, Carlos Velázquez ha publicado numerosos libros en países como Estados Unidos, Puerto Rico, Argentina, Colombia, México, España y la República Dominicana, consolidándose como una voz influyente en temas de educación, cultura y desarrollo académico.

Este libro está dedicado a los mariachis anónimos y a los grupos locales que luchan por mantener viva esta música.

AGRADECIMIENTOS

Publicar un libro requiere la colaboración total de un equipo para lograr un producto final exitoso. Se necesita de escritores, editores, diseñadores gráficos, gestores de proyecto, críticos y del lector. Se necesita paciencia y mucho tiempo para evaluar, planificar y ejecutar una estrategia. También se requiere la capacidad de revaluar y modificar ese plan según sea necesario. Se necesita habilidad y el deseo de iluminar o entretener a la humanidad. Por eso, queremos agradecer a quienes, con sangre, sudor y lágrimas, hicieron posible esta producción.

Ante todo, es un honor expresar mi más sincero agradecimiento a los protagonistas de esta obra literaria: los mariachis. Sin su pasión y entrega, esta labor no tendría sentido.

Un agradecimiento especial a quienes abrieron sus colecciones y nos permitieron utilizar las imágenes.

A Francisco Romeo, por su incansable esfuerzo en la gestión del proyecto;

a Sandy Jerez, por su asistencia en el desarrollo;

a Vivian Avilés, por sus aportes escritos, ideas y asistencia en la edición;

a Rosa Rojas, por su destacada labor de investigación y adquisición de materiales;

a Debra Martínez, por sus contribuciones escritas y apoyo editorial;

a Héctor Ramos, por su ayuda en la coordinación de editores, redacción e investigación del proyecto;

a Karen Pillot, Elizabeth Velázquez y Karliz Velázquez, por su colaboración en la escritura.

Y finalmente, a ti, el lector, a quien jamás podremos agradecer lo suficiente, porque sin ti, no existiríamos.

INTRODUCCIÓN

Cuando se habla de música mexicana, nada se compara con el mariachi.

Va mucho más allá de la música: es la suma de una revolución cultural expresada a través de un grupo de músicos vestidos con trajes típicos que representan la esencia de México y su gente. Es algo cultural, espiritual y tradicional, único de este país. Una experiencia que no se debe perder.

La palabra mariachi se refiere a los músicos que comúnmente se ven en restaurantes o caminando por las calles, vestidos con trajes de charro adornados con botones plateados y sombreros de ala ancha. Tocan una variedad de instrumentos como violines, guitarras, guitarrones, vihuelas (una guitarra de cinco cuerdas) y trompetas.

Sus canciones hablan de machismo, amor, traición, muerte, política, héroes revolucionarios… de todo.

El mariachi se originó en la parte sur del estado de Jalisco, en algún momento del siglo XIX. Nadie sabe con certeza de dónde proviene el nombre, aunque se han propuesto diversas teorías, que suelen ajustarse a las necesidades o preferencias de quien las postula.

Una teoría sostiene que la palabra mariachi deriva del término francés mariage (boda), ya que este tipo de música se tocaba en ese tipo de eventos. El problema con esta teoría es que la música se originó en una región de México que nunca fue visitada por los franceses y, aunque lo hubieran hecho, el mariachi ya existía antes de su llegada en 1864.

Otra teoría indica que el término proviene del nombre indígena del árbol Pilla o Cirimo, cuya madera se utiliza para fabricar guitarras. Si esto fuera cierto, la palabra mariachi se aplicaría al instrumento en sí y no a los músicos.

También se ha sugerido que el nombre viene de un festival en honor a una virgen conocida como María H. (pronunciado “María Aché”), en el cual se tocaba música, y con el tiempo los músicos adoptaron ese nombre.

La verdad es que nadie sabe con certeza de dónde proviene el nombre. Pero lo que sí sabemos es que el mariachi ha llegado a representar el corazón de una cultura viva que traspasa generaciones y fronteras.

Carlos Velázquez Presents His Book “The History of Mariachi”: A Musical Legacy for New Generations

By José Zabala, content creator

New York – In a touching cultural moment, renowned author Carlos Velázquez presented his latest work, “The History of Mariachi,” now available in English, during a special interview on the program La Comunidad y Su Futuro (The Community and Its Future). Previously published in Spanish, this book aims to connect with the second and third generations of Mexican-Americans in the United States, preserving the richness of this emblematic musical genre.

“We need to write history so that we can tell it over and over again,” said Velázquez. “Mariachi represents the soul of the Mexican people. It was born in Jalisco but has spread throughout Mexico, Latin America, and the world. There is not a single place where our grandmothers or mothers didn’t lull us to sleep with Mexican music.”

The author explained that statistics show mariachi is the most listened-to Hispanic-origin music group worldwide. “It’s a legacy that lives on in every celebration, every birthday when Las Mañanitas are sung, every performance with the traditional hat and suit that identify mariachi. It’s living culture.”

Is mariachi at risk of disappearing among new generations?

Carlos Velázquez firmly disagrees. “On the contrary, mariachi has been incorporated into all modern musical genres. It’s naturally present in our community’s life and is constantly being reinvented by new artists, fusions, and cultural expressions.”

Regarding the content of the book, Velázquez shared that it is both historically and academically grounded, yet illustrated with examples of the most notable mariachi performers. “We included groups like Mariachi Vargas, iconic figures such as Javier Solís, and contemporary artists who have embraced mariachi. The book also highlights how this genre has been adopted by countries like El Salvador, Honduras, Colombia, and Venezuela.”

As for the book’s cover, the author noted that it was chosen by the publishing group to visually reflect the essence of mariachi. “This genre is not only sung — it’s lived, worn. The suit, the hat, the stance… all of it is an essential part of its identity.”

Finally, Carlos Velázquez issued a heartfelt call to the Latino community, especially to Mexicans and their descendants: “This book is now available in English because we want our new generations to stay connected to their roots. We want people to know who we are through our music. And yes, we’re promoting a cultural project in New York to create a Plaza Garibaldi, where mariachi will have a permanent space, open 24 hours a day.”

“The History of Mariachi” is now available on Amazon — a work that honors the musical memory of a people and ensures its preservation through reading, education, and cultural pride.

Carlos Velázquez: President of Group CKV, LLC and Renowned Author

Carlos Velázquez is the president of Group CKV, LLC. He holds a Ph.D. from Cambridge International University, a Marketing certificate from Harvard University, a Master’s in Supervision and Research from New York University, and a Bachelor’s in Education from The City University of New York.

His experience in the field of education is extensive and widely recognized. He has taught at various academic institutions, including Connecticut’s Regional Community College, the City University of New York (CUNY), and New York City Community College.

In addition to his work as an educator, Carlos Velázquez has published numerous books in the United States, Puerto Rico, Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, Spain, and the Dominican Republic — establishing himself as an influential voice in education, culture, and academic development.

This book is dedicated to anonymous mariachis and local groups who fight to keep this music alive.

ACKNOWLEDGMENTS

Publishing a book requires the total collaboration of a team to achieve a successful final product. Writers, editors, graphic designers, project managers, critics, and readers are all needed. It takes patience and a great deal of time to evaluate, plan, and execute a strategy. It also requires the ability to reassess and modify that plan as needed. It takes skill and the desire to enlighten or entertain humanity. For that reason, we want to thank those who, with blood, sweat, and tears, made this production possible.

Above all, it is an honor to express my sincere thanks to the protagonists of this literary work: the mariachis. Without their passion and dedication, this effort would have no meaning.

Special thanks to those who opened their collections and allowed us to use the images.

To Francisco Romeo, for his tireless effort in project management;

To Sandy Jerez, for her assistance in development;

To Vivian Avilés, for her written contributions, ideas, and editing support;

To Rosa Rojas, for her outstanding research and materials acquisition;

To Debra Martínez, for her writing contributions and editorial support;

To Héctor Ramos, for his help coordinating editors, writing, and project research;

To Karen Pillot, Elizabeth Velázquez, and Karliz Velázquez, for their collaboration in writing.

And finally, to you — the reader — whom we can never thank enough, because without you, we would not exist.

INTRODUCTION

When we talk about Mexican music, nothing compares to mariachi.

It goes far beyond music: it’s the sum of a cultural revolution expressed through a group of musicians dressed in traditional outfits that represent the essence of Mexico and its people. It is something cultural, spiritual, and traditional — unique to this country. An experience that must not be lost.

The word mariachi refers to the musicians commonly seen in restaurants or walking down the streets, dressed in charro suits adorned with silver buttons and wide-brimmed hats. They play a variety of instruments such as violins, guitars, guitarrones, vihuelas (a five-string guitar), and trumpets.

Their songs speak of machismo, love, betrayal, death, politics, revolutionary heroes… of everything.

Mariachi originated in the southern part of the state of Jalisco sometime in the 19th century. No one knows for sure where the name comes from, although various theories have been proposed — often adjusted to fit the preferences of the person making the claim.

One theory suggests that mariachi comes from the French word mariage (wedding), as this type of music was played at such events. The problem with this theory is that the music originated in a region of Mexico never visited by the French, and even if they had, mariachi existed before their arrival in 1864.

Another theory indicates that the term comes from the indigenous name of the Pilla or Cirimo tree, whose wood is used to make guitars. If this were true, the word mariachi would apply to the instrument itself, not the musicians.

It’s also been suggested that the name comes from a festival in honor of a Virgin known as María H. (pronounced “María Aché”), in which music was played — and over time, the musicians adopted that name.

The truth is that no one knows for sure where the name comes from. But what we do know is that mariachi has come to represent the heart of a living culture that transcends generations and borders.