Irina Shayk se lució con lencería transparente

View this post on Instagram

Light and comfortable, yet delicate and feminine. The new invisible bra is the tulle balconette you've always dreamt about! @irinashayk wears it with matchy panties, but we have many more tulle styles. Discover them all. {Sveva bra: RBD95A- panties: SID95F-silk shirt: CLD71B} #intimissimi #italianlingerie #irinashayk