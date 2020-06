Cuáles son las fobias causadas por el confinamiento

View this post on Instagram

I used to have excruciating headaches, I blamed it on a car accident I had back in 2016, and although that had to do a lot with it, it wasn't entirely the cause. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ I was under a lot of pressure, very stressed, and my eating habits were abysmal. It wasn't until a year ago that I started seeing some improvement. I started improving my eating habits, drinking more water, and eliminating toxins from my home. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ I can't stress enough how these changes started having a massive impact on my life. Today, I rarely get headaches; I try as hard as I can to stay away from toxic chemicals, not to abuse junk food, drink more water, and treat my ailments with natural solutions instead of poisonous products. It's been over eight months that I haven't taken a single painkiller for headaches or menstrual cramps or any pain whatsoever, and that's thanks to small changes, easy and simple ones that anyone can do for their wellbeing. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ When I do get headaches, I opt for a simple recipe, which I have shared in Stories today, watch it, and give it a try yourself. I would love to hear from you when you give it a try.